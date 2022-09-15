Ronwen Williams: I only wanted 'the best club' Mamelodi Sundowns, not Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates

The Bafana captain stated Masandawana's dominance will not end anytime soon having clinched a domestic treble last season

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has made it known he was only interested in joining the Tshwane giants.



This is despite the Bafana Bafana international having been linked with two of the biggest football clubs in the country, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates during his days with SuperSport United.





Williams has opened up about how he felt when the two Soweto giants were credited with an interest in his services before he joined Masandawana in a bumper deal last month.





"There were always rumours about me joining Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs," Williams told Marawa Sports Worldwide.





"I told SuperSport United boss Stanley Matthews the only club I wanted to join was Sundowns."





The accomplished goalkeeper, who has walked straight into the Downs starting line-up and cemented his place in the team, is impressed with the club's set-up and how things are done.





"The work mentality at Sundowns is high. We have meetings every day where we discuss games and goals of the previous night," he added.



"The coaches don't sleep and share information at night. I don't think that happens at other clubs. I mean no disrespect, but Sundowns is the best club in South Africa.





"I mean, they have dominated the league for a decade now and won't stop anytime soon. Every season they are guaranteed to win at least a trophy."