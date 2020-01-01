Ronwen Williams: Former Orlando Pirates target signs new SuperSport United deal

The Matsatsantsa vice-captain has been rewarded for his success between the sticks

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has signed an improved deal with the Tshwane giants.

The 27-year-old player is one of the best shot-stoppers in the country having clinched the 2018/19 Goalkeeper of the Season accolade.

Williams, who rejected an offer from SuperSport's Gauteng rivals three years ago, was handed a new long-term deal by Matsatsantsa which he has signed.

"SuperSport United is pleased to announce that Ronwen Williams has signed a four and a half-year contract extension which sees him at the club till 2024," a club statement read.

"Ronwen has been a part of the club now for 19 years with a record of 300 clubs caps under his belt."

SuperSport CEOr Stan Matthews explained why the club decided to extend Williams' stay with the three-time PSL champions.

"In many ways, Ronwen is the poster child of the club. He represents so much of what we stand for in terms of trying to give maximum opportunity for talented young players to shine," Matthews told the club's official Twitter page.

"He joined us as a 12-year-old having to live miles away from his parents in an unfamiliar environment and has worked his socks off to be Bafana Bafana number one, PSL goalkeeper of the year and an integral part of the last 6 trophies he has helped us win."

"We are all truly proud of Ronwen - a homegrown talent and a reflection of how hard work, passion, discipline and sacrifice can enable you to reach your dreams."

Williams, who is Matsatsantsa's vice-captain, has made 24 appearances across all competitions for the Tshwane giants this season.