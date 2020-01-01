Ronwen Williams deserves SuperSport United armband - Thabo September

The retired utility player shares his thoughts on the new Matsatsantsa skipper, saying he has all the qualities to lead the team

SuperSport United legend Thabo September is confident the club will lift more trophies under goalkeeper Ronwen Williams’ captaincy.

The 28-year-old keeper was named as the new skipper for the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League ( ) season and succeeds midfielder Dean Furman, who is set to leave Matsatsantsa at the end of the current campaign.

September has also heaped praise on the Bafana Bafana keeper, saying his clean lifestyle will inspire the youngsters whilst also noting his communication skills.

“There was no debate on whether he must be given the armband or not. Nobody had a different view and nobody was shocked after the decision was taken,” September told Isolezwe.

“I think he deserves the armband and it was a good decision. He is 27 [28], but he brings loads of experience. Because he’s a goalkeeper, this means he will lead the club for many seasons.”

As coach Kaitano Tembo’s side has built a reputation as cup specialists in recent times, the former Mthatha Bucks defender is upbeat more silverware will head to the Tshwane giants.

“He will not only bring trophies to the club but will be successful because he will be a key player in helping to retain the quality of players and those that will be developed,” he added.

“It will also be easy for him to communicate with his teammates to ensure there is an experience in the squad.

“Being a good communicator will be key to determine his success. On top of that, he lives a clean lifestyle in his private space.

“That will help him to lead by example and ensure he maintains good relations with the coach.”

Meanwhile, the 2019/20 PSL season is currently halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and the reigning MTN8 champions currently occupy the third spot on the log with 40 points from 26 matches.