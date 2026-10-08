Cristiano Ronaldo has aimed a barbed swipe at Simon Jordan. The pundit has criticised the forward's attitude in the row with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus, and Ronaldo clearly hasn't taken kindly to it.

Journalist Piers Morgan has admired Ronaldo for years, much to the irritation of Jordan, the former owner of Crystal Palace. "We all know Ronaldo is a good footballer. But you need to get your head out of his arse and be objective for once," Morgan was told on talkSPORT.

Later on Wednesday, Morgan returned to the furore around Ronaldo on his own programme, Football Uncensored. "I'll give you something cheerful. When I sent Ronaldo a clip of myself with Simon Jordan, he texted back: that blond bloke. Tell him to stop with the botox. He looks like an apple," Morgan told Jordan.

On Morgan's programme, former footballer Jason Cundy was among those who laughed heartily at Ronaldo's remark. Jordan himself, though, was not a guest on the football talk show.

For years, Morgan has been one of Ronaldo's confidants. A few years ago, the Portuguese gave an explosive interview about then-manager Erik ten Hag, after which Ronaldo left Manchester United.

As for Portugal, Ronaldo has not definitively retired from international football. "There is nevertheless no question of a definitive farewell. If I am physically fit, playing for my club and hopefully scoring goals, then after serving the suspension imposed on me I will be available to fight and win for our national team."

"He ends his statement with the words: 'This is, believe me, the pure truth'," said the Al-Nassr forward.