Ronaldo sorry for fan altercation and promises to invite Everton supporter to Man Utd game

Cristiano Ronaldo has apologised for the altercation he had with an Everton fan after Manchester United's 1-0 loss at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Ronaldo stormed off the pitch following his side's defeat in the Premier League clash and appeared to lash out at one of the home team's supporters, allegedly smashing one fan's mobile phone in the process.

The 37-year-old took to social media to apologise for his behaviour and wants to invite the fan to a United match.

What has been said?

"It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Article continues below

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

More to follow