Ronaldo says Man Utd fans 'deserve better' following Liverpool thrashing

Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United fans deserve better after they suffered through a 5-0 trouncing at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

United were trailing by five goals within 50 minutes of the Premier League clash at Old Trafford, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick and Naby Keita and Diogo Jota getting a goal each.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have not won in their last four matches in the English top flight and Ronaldo has called on his team-mates to step up their game.

What has been said?

"Sometimes the result is not the one we fight for. Sometimes the score is not the one we want. And this is on us, only on us, because there’s no one else to blame," the Portugal star wrote in an Instagram post.

"Our fans were, once again, amazing in their constant support. They deserve better than this, much better, and it’s up to us to deliver.

"The time is now!"

How did Man Utd collapse?

Many United fans have been calling for Solskjaer to be sacked in the wake of another disappointing result for his side.

United lined up against Liverpool with Paul Pogba dropped to the bench, while Fred and Scott McTominay started in midfield behind Bruno Fernandes.

Keita scored the first goal just five minutes into the match and by half-time Liverpool were 4-0 up.

Pogba came on at half-time, replacing Mason Greenwood, but was sent off just 15 minutes later for a harsh tackle on Keita, who had to be stretchered off.

Ronaldo thought he had pulled a goal back for his side but it was ruled out by VAR.

Article continues below

What's next for Man Utd?

United are now seventh in the Premier League and eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

They face Tottenham next week, followed by an away game against Atalanta in the Champions League on November 2.

Further reading