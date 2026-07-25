Al-Hilal are working the phones. The Saudi giants are weighing up more than one heavyweight attacking option as they look to reinforce before the new season, and the transfer market keeps throwing up surprises.

No longer are the Boss content to sit and wait on their top targets. They have started fielding direct offers from the agents of European stars, a sign of the standing the club now enjoys on the global stage.

Reliable Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has revealed the latest. Portugal's Pedro Neto, the Chelsea winger, has been offered to Al-Hilal by his famous agent Jorge Mendes, opening the door to a possible move to the Roshn League this summer.

The approach fits the pattern. Al-Hilal are chasing more than one big name to bolster their attack, having already landed the Netherlands' Crysencio Summerville, and they continue to monitor several other European options.

Read also: An anticipated betrayal: will Jaïssle take charge of Saudi side Al-Hilal?

Offering the player to Al-Hilal does not mean official talks are underway. But Neto's arrival on the list confirms the Saudi club are studying every available opportunity before completing their next attacking deal, especially with Simone Inzaghi keen to have more than one quick winger to execute his style built on attacking transitions and high pressing.

Neto ranks among the most prominent Portuguese wingers of recent years. Blessed with searing pace and sharp in one-on-one duels, he can also operate in more than one attacking position, which makes him a fitting option for Al-Hilal's project in the new season.