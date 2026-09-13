Ronaldo's former coach in the running to lead Salah at Trabzon

Trabzonspor have opened talks with Italian coach Stefano Pioli, whose most recent job came at Fiorentina.

Haber61 report that the Turkish club are still hunting for a new manager after Fatih Tekke left in the wake of the defeat to Amed Sportif.

Mohamed Salah's club had temporarily handed the reins to Huseyin Cimsir. Now Pioli's name has surfaced as the latest candidate for the job.

The search has picked up pace with a top-of-the-table clash against Galatasaray looming in the sixth round of the Turkish Super League.

Reliable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio says Trabzonspor are in talks with Pioli.

The 60-year-old has managed some of Italy's biggest clubs across his career, including Lazio, Inter, Fiorentina and Milan. He has also coached Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where he worked with Cristiano Ronaldo.

His crowning moment came at Milan. Pioli guided them to the Serie A title in 2021-2022, ending an 11-year wait.

Across 929 matches in the dugout, Pioli has won 398 and lost 272.

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