Ronaldo: ‘Phenomenal, extraordinary and inspiring’ – Oliseh gushes over Manchester United star

The African football legend is in awe of the Red Devils star who netted a brace on his return to Old Trafford against the Magpies

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘phenomenal, extraordinary and inspiring’ according to African football great Sunday Oliseh.

The Portugal international marked his Red Devils return with a double as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men breezed past Newcastle United 4-1 on Saturday evening.

Ronaldo, 36, put the Manchester-based outfit ahead in the closing stages of the first half before completing his brace two minutes after the hour mark having been sent racing through on goal by Luke Shaw.

Marveled by the former Real Madrid and Juventus star’s performance, the former Super Eagles captain and handler was effusive in his praise for the Portugal international on social media after his first start for the club.

“Unbelievable Comeback! World-class 36 years and seven months old, never been done! Phenomenal, extraordinary, inspiring… I joined the world to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, “Wow” us all with two record-setting goals. Bravo CR7,” Oliseh wrote on Twitter.

Following his dream start against Steve Bruce’s Magpies, Ronaldo took to social media to revel in his impressive performance.

"My return to Old Trafford was just a brief reminder of why this stadium is known as the Theatre of Dreams," he wrote on Instagram.

"For me, it has always been a magical place where you can achieve everything you set your mind to.

"Along with all my teammates and with the amazing support that we always get from the stands, we face the road ahead with confidence and optimism that we’ll all be celebrating together in the end.

"Proud to be back at Manchester United and playing in the Premier League once again, but above all, happy to help the team! Let’s go, Devils!"

He added to BBC Sport: “It is unbelievable. When I started the game I was so nervous, I swear. It is normally because I did not expect that they would sing my name all game. I was very nervous but maybe I didn’t show but I was. The reception is incredible but I am here to win games and help the team.

Article continues below

“It was an unbelievable moment. I was super nervous and was thinking last night that I wanted to play good and show I was still capable of helping the team. This club is unbelievable and I am so proud. I am going to give everything to make them proud of me.

“Everyone knows the football in England is different than in any part of the world and to be honest it is the most special one. I arrived here at 18 and they treated me unbelievable and that is why I am back."

Ronaldo would be hoping to continue his fine form for Solskjaer’s side when they tackle West Ham United in their next fixture on September 19. Before then, they take on Young Boys in the Champions League.