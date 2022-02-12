Ronaldo on longest goal drought since 2009 as he blanks for sixth game in a row in 1-1 Southampton draw

Cristiano Ronaldo is now on his longest goal drought in over a decade as the Manchester United star failed to find the back of the net once again on Saturday.

The Portuguese has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in the history of the sport, establishing himself amongst the most dominant players of all time.

But he has struggled in recent weeks for United and, having been unable to score again in a 1-1 draw with Southampton, he has now been without a goal in six games, five of which have been in the Premier League.

Ronaldo's drought

The Portuguese icon's last goal came back on December 30, when he netted in a 3-1 win over Burnley.

He's failed to score in his six appearances since, including Man United's FA Cup elimination at the hands of Middlesbrough.

And Ronaldo, who has scored 688 goals at club level throughout his illustrious career, hasn't gone six games without scoring since all the way back in 2009.

That run came during the final months of his first stint at Old Trafford as he would depart for Real Madrid soon after, establishing himself as one of the best players in the history of the sport during his time in Spain.

Ronaldo's season so far

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United this summer, rejoining his former club after a stint at Juventus.

He's scored 14 goals so far in all competitions, with six of those goals coming in five Champions League appearances.

Man Utd sit fifth in the Premier League after Saturday's draw, with Ronaldo's next chance to end his drought coming against Brighton on Tuesday.

