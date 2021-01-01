'Ronaldo lives for goals & has always been a champion' - Kjaer remains a big fan of Juventus superstar

The AC Milan defender is preparing to face the Portuguese superstar in Serie A on Sunday and expects another tough test

Simon Kjaer says Cristiano Ronaldo has "always been a champion" and "lives for goals", with Juventus preparing to face AC Milan on Sunday.

A Portuguese superstar will head into that contest one effort short of reaching a century of strikes for the Bianconeri and with questions being asked of his ongoing presence in Turin.

Kjaer is hoping to keep the 36-year-old quiet in a heavyweight Serie A encounter, but admits to being a big fan of a five-time Ballon d'Or winner that has raised the bar of individual excellence over the course of a remarkable career.

What has been said?

Danish defender Kjaer has told Sky Sport Italia of Ronaldo: "It has always been a pleasure to play against him. Since the first time 11 or 12 years ago.

"He has changed a lot compared to before, but he has always been a champion and there’s no need to discuss it.

"He lives for goals. He can play a game a bit off, but if there’s a ball in the 90th minute, he does everything to score that goal.

"He is always there during the whole game, which is why he has always been at the top of football for the last 10 to 15 years."

Ronaldo's record at Juventus

An all-time great was lured away from a record-setting spell at Real Madrid in 2018.

He has won two Serie A titles while with the Bianconeri, but has seen Andrea Pirlo's side lose their grip on that prize this season.

Champions League glory has also proved elusive for a man who has previously conquered the continent on five occasions.

Failure in Europe has contributed to the reports of Ronaldo potentially moving on again this summer, as he approaches the final 12 months of his contract.

He has offered no indication that a new challenge is being sought, with his full focus locked on the present.

Ronaldo, who could still claim Coppa Italia glory in 2021, has hit 99 goals for Juve through 129 appearances.

