Ronaldo hints at international retirement: I wish Portugal good luck, and I will reveal the truth at the right time

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence over his departure from the Portugal national team camp, ahead of the clash with Denmark in the UEFA Nations League. He confirmed that he will reveal in due course the reasons behind his decision, and his words carried the tone of a farewell.

The Portugal captain published a statement on his official social media accounts after leaving the team's base in Denmark, his private plane already preparing to return to Madrid.

Ronaldo said in his statement: "After the national team coach's press conference, and after a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I decided to leave the national team camp".

He added: "In due course, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led me to leave the national team to which I have always dedicated myself".

Signing off, the Portugal captain wrote: "Now is the right time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my team-mates, without exception".

What happened in the Ronaldo crisis?

Ronaldo missed Portugal's training for a third day running, a fresh twist that ramps up the tension inside the camp. It came just minutes after coach Jorge Jesus had insisted the captain would take part in the session in Copenhagen.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Ronaldo left the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital on Wednesday in a car belonging to the Portuguese Football Federation, just as all his team-mates, bar Francisco Conceicao, were arriving on the pitch.

His exit came only a few minutes after the pre-match press conference, where Jorge Jesus insisted the 41-year-old striker would train but hinted he could still miss the line-up.

Jesus said: "Yesterday, he did not refuse to train. Francisco Conceicao did not train because he was injured, and Joao Felix because we tried to ease his fatigue, while Cristiano did work in the gym. Today he will train. It is the fourth day, so he will train".

The Portuguese coach also addressed his call on Ronaldo's role, making clear he holds the final say on the line-up.

He said: "I can promise what I want. I am the coach. I told the player that he would not start the match, and that he would be on the substitutes' bench. If I need him for 30 minutes then he will play, and if I do not need him then he will not play. No player will change my mind, neither him nor anyone else in football, not even any president, that will never happen".