Ronaldo's former coach urges Kaizer Chiefs to sign Mozambique striker

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward is currently undergoing trials at Naturena as coach Arthur Zwane looks to add more bite to his strikeforce. Ratifo currently plays for 1.CfR Pforzheim in the German fifth tier and has never played top-flight league football in his career although he is a full international with Mozambique.

Goncalves who worked with Ratifo during his days as Mozambique coach has a close appreciation of the player. The former coach of a young Cristiano Ronaldo at Sporting Lisbon feels Ratifo has the potential not only to become a hit at Chiefs but can take the Premier Soccer League by storm.

WHAT GONCALVES SAID: “Stanley Ratifo is a combative striker who is also clever,” Goncalves told KickOff. “He can play in a formation with one striker and can also fit into a system with two strikers. The plus is that he can play on the wing as well, but I believe in him as a good striker because he is strong with his head, and he is skillful and has goals in him.

“He is also a fast player and as you know in modern-day football it is always important to be fast because if the team needs to play in a transition counterattack it is important to use the space for pace.

“He is also strong in the box where the key decisions are made so if he goes to Chiefs, I think he will be good for Chiefs. I’m sure he can become a success in South Africa.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane’s transfer policy of taking players through trials is yet to bear fruit for Chiefs despite several players training at Naturena.

Striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana also underwent auditions at Amakhosi, together with defender Edmilson Dove. The Amakhosi tactician is assessing another Mozambique player Amânsio Joao Pita ‘Neymar’ Canhembe and Christian Saile Basomboli from DR Congo. Hungarian striker Balint Bajner was seen training at Naturena while ex-Newcastle United defender Bradley Cross has apparently stopped training.

WHAT NEXT FOR RATIFO? Ratifo will be hoping to impress Zwane and play club football outside his country of birth Germany for the first time ever, despite representing Mozambique at international level.