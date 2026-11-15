"Ronaldo did not deserve this": global reactions to Portugal's "humiliation"

Cristiano Ronaldo's night of celebration during the Portugal versus Denmark match turned into a dark night for the side coached by Jorge Jesus, who suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat in Braga in the UEFA Nations League. It even became a dark night that spoiled the remarkable atmosphere among the supporters with which the match had begun.
With their captain absent, the players walked out in shirts bearing the name "Ronaldo" and the number 7, and the crowd raised a banner reading "Thank you, captain". Then the celebration curdled into jeers and anger as the scoreline stretched away from them.
Newspapers around the world pounced on the match. Spain's AS cut deepest, opting for a blunt headline: "Cristiano did not deserve this". The cold tribute from players and crowd, followed by a heavy defeat, was no way to treat a legend who gave 23 years to the national team.
Marca handed Denmark the title of true recipient of the tribute, a nod to the visitors' total dominance and the four goals they struck on a night meant for Ronaldo's farewell. The Spanish paper also tied the result to the dawn of the post-Cristiano era, branding it a disaster.
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Catalan daily Sport reached the same verdict, writing: "Portugal humiliated at Cristiano's tribute ceremony". The paper zeroed in on the gulf between the official celebration of the legend and the team's complete collapse against a Danish side that punished every Portuguese mistake.
Over in Italy, La Gazzetta dello Sport dwelt on Portugal's feeble display without Ronaldo, running the headline: "A bad look for Portugal without CR7: a devilish Hojlund and Denmark score four goals". The paper added that Norway still have a chance in the group.
France's L'Equipe summed up the night in one brutal line: "A new era: a heavy defeat". Portugal's first test after Ronaldo's departure had ended in a clear collapse against Denmark, rather than a promising start for a new generation.
Back home in Portugal, the press showed no more mercy. O Jogo wrote that the night became a "nightmare" despite being dedicated to Ronaldo, while A Bola asked: "What happened, Portugal?", then branded the loss a "humiliation" in Braga. Publico landed a withering line of its own: "Ronaldo did not attend the tribute ceremony, and neither did Portugal", a dig at the legend's absence from the pitch and the team's fading performance in front of its own crowd.
British outlets joined in. BBC Sport called the result a "humiliation for Portugal", and the Guardian honed in on Denmark's clear superiority. talkSPORT went further still, labelling the loss an "unprecedented insult" in the national team's history and Portugal's biggest official defeat on home soil.
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The backlash spilled well beyond the newspapers. Campaigns backing Ronaldo sprang up on social media under the slogan "Never disrespect Cristiano Ronaldo", with one comment reading: "Without Ronaldo there is no party", a nod to the void his absence left on the tribute night.
Brazilian site UOL seized on the clash between the tribute atmosphere and the heavy defeat. It also carried comments from Jorge Jesus, who refused to pin the loss on Ronaldo's absence while admitting the team's defensive problems.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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