The Portugal forward was asked about his future as the national side prepare to take on Hungary in their first group game of Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has said whatever happens this summer will be "for the best" amid reports linking him with a move away from Juventus.

After a difficult season with the Serie A side, the Portugal international has been linked with a move away with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United both touted as potential destinations.

The 36-year-old refused to commit his future to the Italian side as he prepared to face Hungary in Portugal’s opening game at Euro 2020.

What was said?

Ronaldo was asked if the speculation linking him with moves to Manchester United and PSG would affect him at the tournament.

He replied: “I have been playing at the highest level for many years this doesn’t faze me, maybe if I was 18 or 19 I might have had some sleepless nights, but I'm 36. Whatever comes will be for the best regardless of staying at Juve or being transferred.

“The crucial thing now is the Euros, it is my fifth Euros, but for me it’s like my first Euros. We want to play a good match with good thoughts from the first to the last match.”

