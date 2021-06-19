Ronaldinho's attempt to troll Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos on social media backfires

The former Barcelona talisman tried to poke fun at Ramos after he announced his exit from Real Madrid...

Ronaldinho and Sergio Ramos are no strangers to each other, having gone up against each other in Spain during the early part of the latter's career.

The former Barcelona attacking midfielder and the Real Madrid defender had pitted their wits in battle many a time during the El Clasicos. Now, they have traded blows on social media as well.

Ramos, who joined Real Madrid in 2005, recently decided to announce his exit from Santiago Bernabeu and Ronaldinho, who was at Barcelona till 2008, decided to take a dig.

The Brazilian put out an image of him striking the ball during a match against Real Madrid, with Ramos watching on.

The only issue with the tweet was that the 41-year-old might have been attempting to refer to his double in Barcelona's 3-0 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu during the 2005-06 season.

But he had used a picture from Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Barcelona at the Bernabeu in the 2006-07 season. Furthermore, in that particular match, Ramos had played a key role, assisting Raul's opener for Real Madrid before Ruud van Nistelrooy sealed the win.

Article continues below

And the 35-year-old Ramos was quick to pounce on Ronaldinho's error.

I do… but this one a few months later was way better @10Ronaldinho pic.twitter.com/RQ8ft4Kn4X — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 18, 2021

Real Madrid had gone on to win their 30th LaLiga title in 2006-07 and Ramos reminded Ronaldinho of the fact that it was the Los Blancos' win in that particular game that was key to Madrid winning the title.

2006-07 was a thrilling title race with Real Madrid and Barcelona finishing level on points but a superior head-to-head record meant Real Madrid won the title.