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Former Brazilian star Ronaldinho believes that his young compatriot Endrick possesses the qualities that would enable him to succeed with any team in the world, stressing that he would be a strong addition to both Milan and Roma should he move to either of them during the upcoming winter transfer window. He also expressed his great confidence in Carlo Ancelotti's ability to achieve remarkable feats with the Brazil national team.

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Ronaldinho spoke, during an interview with the Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport", about the future of Endrick, who was recently linked with a move away from Real Madrid to one of Italian football's two giants, Milan or Roma, next January.

The 20-year-old Brazilian striker has barely featured for Real Madrid this season. Just seven appearances across all competitions have brought a single goal, against Roma.

Asked about his compatriot moving to Serie A, Ronaldinho didn't hesitate to talk up his qualities. He insisted Endrick could shine in a Milan or Roma shirt, and indeed at any other club in the world.

The former Barcelona and Milan star said: "Certainly, he can play anywhere in the world. He has had spells in several leagues and produced good performances in France, Brazil and Spain. He is still very young and has the ability to succeed."

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There's more. Ronaldinho is set to return to the pitch for his first official match in more than 10 years after joining Italian third-tier side Ravenna, preparing to feature against Forlì in a local derby between the two teams.

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The Brazilian arrived in Italy yesterday, Friday, for his first training session with his new teammates ahead of his anticipated appearance, with expectations suggesting he will play for at least 30 minutes.

His comeback forms part of a wider commercial partnership with Ravenna president Ignazio Cipriani. At the same time, it marks an extraordinary return for Ronaldinho to competitive football, with his last official match dating back to 2015.

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Ronaldinho closed his remarks by praising Ancelotti, the current Brazil head coach, backing him to lead the Seleção to great things in the period ahead.

He said: "He is the best coach in the world, and I am confident that he will achieve great things."

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Ancelotti took charge of Brazil in May 2025 and led the Seleção at the World Cup finals last summer. They bowed out early in the round of 16, beaten by Norway, as the five-time winners failed to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1990.

The Italian's contract with Brazil runs until 2030, so he is expected to lead the team at the next World Cup.