Taking a leaf out of Brazilian legend Ronaldinho's book, Spanish magician David Silva has decided to return to football at the age of 40.

The former Manchester City and Real Sociedad star hung up his boots in July 2023 after suffering a serious injury with Sociedad. The clash with Almeria proved to be his last on European soil.

His longing for the green rectangle has now brought him back, this time through Hong Kong Premier League side Supreme Sha Tin, who have handed him a short-term contract.





The club celebrated the coup on their official Instagram account: "Our founders have struck a stroke of great luck with this deal!" They also announced special privileges for fans, including behind-the-scenes access and exclusive training sessions to follow the World Cup winner.

Silva is expected to make his first official appearance next November. He joins compatriot Aitor Aldalur, whom the club announced only days earlier.

Few moves in Hong Kong football have carried this weight since Uruguayan legend Diego Forlan signed for Kitchee in 2018. Silva's arrival revives the spectacle the game's great names bring when they resurface in unique Asian and Latin ventures.

Ronaldinho himself sprang a major surprise with his own official return to professional football, signing for Italian third-division club Ravenna FC.