Ronaldinho in Ravenna tomorrow: his schedule ahead of Sunday’s derby debut against Forlì

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Ravenna have announced Ronaldinho’s schedule ahead of his official debut on Sunday in the derby against Forlì: here is how the former Brazilian Ballon d’Or winner will spend the next three days.

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Ravenna FC said: "Ravenna FC announce that Ronaldinho is expected in Itala tomorrow, Friday 13 November, around lunchtime. In the afternoon, the player will take part in an individual training session behind closed doors. On the morning of Saturday 14 November, Ronaldinho will take part in the final training session with the first team at Stadio Benelli, in preparation for Sunday’s derby against Forlì, for which he will be available to manager Andrea Mandorlini".

Ravenna's schedule for the coming days:

Friday 13 November, 14:00: Manager Andrea Mandorlini and player Simone Rabbi will attend the pre-match press conference at Stadio Benelli.

Saturday 14 November, 11:00: Ravenna's final training session at Stadio Benelli. Media personnel can attend the first 15 minutes only. The rest of the session will take place behind closed doors.

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Sunday 15 November, 17.30: Ravenna v Forlì in Serie C, televised on Sky and NOW.