Ronald Koeman Jr full of emotion because of beautiful gesture in the 13th minute

Ronald Koeman junior was visibly emotional in the 13th minute of AZ v Telstar. The AFAS Stadion rose to applaud for a minute in tribute to Bartina Koeman, who died at the age of 65.

Bartina Koeman died last week after a long illness. "With intense sadness, but also with great pride and love, we say goodbye to my beautiful wife, our dearest mum and grandmother," the family wrote on Instagram on Wednesday alongside a photo of Ronald and Bartina Koeman.

Just a few days later, Ronald Koeman junior chose to play in the away game against AZ. "Considering the circumstances, he is doing well," coach Henk Brugge told ESPN.

Brugge then explained why the goalkeeper was still between the posts against AZ. "He has managed to find his outlet in football this week. And he wanted to play at all costs," the Telstar coach said.

Then came Brugge's focus. "You try to do the best you can for him. Because what all of us want is not important at all. The most important thing is that Ronald's family and household can experience a beautiful farewell together," he said.

Only recently, Ronald Koeman junior scored twice from the penalty spot against SC Cambuur. That earned Telstar a point at the death against the promoted Frisian side in a 2-2 draw.