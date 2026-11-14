Romario attacks Ancelotti and calls on the federation president to sack him: “You’re not up to the job of managing Brazil!”

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Brazil’s friendly defeat to Japan is drawing widespread criticism of Carlo Ancelotti, including a particularly fierce attack from former Brazil star Romario, who has called for his sacking in the press.

Advertisement

For Carlo Ancelotti, today's friendly against Japan ended in a 3-2 defeat sealed after the 90th minute, a sending-off and controversial comments about the referee. He also faced fierce criticism, including from former national-team greats. Former World Cup winner Romario's comments have caused a stir back home.

The match: Brazil failed to produce a display worthy of their name against Japan. Goals from Kubo and Nakamura put them behind twice in the opening 19 minutes. Vinicius Junior provided the undoubted positive. Often criticised himself, he returned to the scoresheet with goals in the 33rd and 75th minutes to complete a brace. Inter full-back Carlos Augusto struggled on his debut, but the entire defence fared worse in the 91st minute, when Sakamoto scored Japan's winner amid furious Brazilian protests. Both Raphinha and Ancelotti were sent off.

Romario's accusation: "It's over!" Romario had already called for Ancelotti to leave in July, following Brazil's elimination from the 2026 World Cup by Norway, describing that performance as "a disgrace". Today, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, he went further:

"Ancelotti, it's over! Pack your things and leave! No one questions your record. You are one of the greatest managers world football has ever seen, but you proved that at club level. With the Brazil national team, so far, you have not shown that you are up to the job. We've had enough!"

Advertisement Advertisement

A political accusation too: Romario's accusation also carries political weight, as he is a senator in the Brazilian government. Addressing Brazilian football federation president Samir Xaud, 42, directly, the 1994 World Cup winner urged him to dismiss Ancelotti with immediate effect:



"Samir, you are young, Brazilian, and I believe you want what is best for our football. But the time has come to show you have the courage to make a decision. Get rid of Ancelotti! The Seleção shirt is no laughing matter. We cannot risk throwing away another World Cup. The time to act is now."