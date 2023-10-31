Siyabonga Ngezana has received the backing of Romanian football legends after harsh critique from FCSB owner.

Ngezana gets tongue-lashing from FCSB boss

But two former players come to his defence

He is hoping to make it to next year's Afcon

WHAT HAPPENED: FCSB owner Gigi Becali expressed his unhappiness at defender Ngezana for his costly mistake, which prevented his team from securing a victory over Petrolul 52 last Saturday.

Ngezana's late foul led to a penalty that allowed Petrolul to level the score at 2-2, denying FCSB a win seven minutes into stoppage time. An infuriated Becali not only criticized Ngezana but also took issue with several other players.

However, a couple of prominent figures in Romanian football - Basarab Panduru, a former Romania international turned pundit, and Nicolae Dică, a former FCSB player and coach - both came to shield the former Kaizer Chiefs defender.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Jair hits the ball with his head, but after that, I can’t say it’s a penalty foul, I’m not convinced. Rather, I would say that it is not a penalty," Panduru said on Orange Sport.

"I don’t really see what makes it a penalty. I don’t know what Ngezana is doing to give a penalty. I’m not convinced at all that this is a penalty."

Dică echoed Panduru's sentiments: "It's a contact. Jair hits the ball first, it’s a little contact. It’s too easy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ngezana's consistency has propelled him into a significant role at FCSB, where he has started in seven out of eight Liga 1 matches. Notably, he also made his mark in the Copa Romania by netting his first goal for the club, further solidifying his importance to the team.

WHAT'S NEXT: Ngezana is optimistic that his costly blunder won't lead to his exclusion from the team, especially with a substantial portion of the season remaining.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star is also determined to make an impression on Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, as he looks forward to the Africa Cup of Nations showdown in Ivory Coast next year.