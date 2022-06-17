Romain Folz: Marumo Gallants appoint Moroccan to take over from Orlando Pirates-linked Malesela

The tactician takes over at Bahlabana Ba Ntwa hoping to help them perform well in the Caf Confederation Cup

South Africa's Premier Soccer League side Marumo Gallants have appointed Romain Folz as their new coach, replacing Dan 'Dance' Malesela.

The latter parted ways with Bahlabana Ba Ntwa a couple of days ago despite helping them reach the Nedbank Cup final where they narrowly lost to Mamelodi Sundowns. He has been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates.

"The appointment comes following the expiration of outgoing coach Malesela's contract. After much deliberation, the club opted to bring in Coach Folz to lead the team into the next phase of the club’s journey," the club said in a statement obtained by GOAL.

Folz had served as Uganda assistant coach, the same role he played at Egypt's top-tier side Pyramids FC. He has also coached Ashanti Gold in Ghana and Township Rollers in Botswana.

"We welcome Coach Romain Folz to the team, he brings an impressive and energetic approach to football that we believe will be a great fit for Marumo Gallants," club's chairman Abram Sello said.

The Moroccan, who will officially start his job at the end of June, promised fans the best which will make them proud supporters.

"I am very happy and honoured to join Marumo Gallants and a league such as the PSL," Folz stated.

"My first words are for our fans. I can only tell them that all the efforts and work we will put in every single day is for them. We want to make them proud, and I will dedicate all my time and energy to reach that goal."

The team will be competing for the CAF Confederation Cup after reaching the Nedbank Cup final since eventual champions Sundowns had already qualified for next season’s CAF Champions League.

They will be joined by Royal AM who finished third on the PSL table with 47 points from the 30 matches they played.

In the Champions League, Downs will represent South Africa alongside Cape Town City.