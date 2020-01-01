Roma striker Dzeko rates Chiellini above Koulibaly, Skriniar, Acerbi

The Senegalese centre-back is one of the most highest rated and priced players in Italy, but is he the best in the league?

striker Edin Dzeko believes defender Giorgio Chiellini is the strongest defender in the ahead of the likes of 's Kalidou Koulibaly, Milan's Milan Skriniar and Francesco Acerbi.

Chiellini has made a name for himself at Juventus, making over 500 appearances and winning 17 titles.

The likes of Koulibaly have however become big names in the Serie A in the last couple of years, as he is seven years younger than Chiellini and has put in solid performances for Napoli who have finished behind Juventus in the Serie A a few times.

"There are many in the league, Chiellini, Koulibaly, Skriniar, even Acerbi," Dzeko said in an Instagram Live chat with Roma fans.

"One who always breaks is however Chiellini."

28-year-old Koulibaly has been highly sought after by the likes of and , however, his high valuation has been a stumbling block to a potential sale with Napoli unwilling to easily sell him.

The international has played 233 times for Partenopei since arriving from Belgian outfit in 2014.