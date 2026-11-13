Roma receive good news for Gasperini: three key players return to training with the squad After Dybala and Mancini returned to training with the squad in recent days, Mile Svilar has finally joined the rest of his team-mates too

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After Dybala and Mancini, who had already partially returned to group training in recent days, Mile Svilar has finally resumed training with the rest of his team-mates too.

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The international break has brought good news for Gian Piero Gasperini at Trigoria, with Roma welcoming back several key players from the injury list. After Paulo Dybala and Gianluca Mancini made progress in recent days, Mile Svilar provided another positive sign today.

Dybala and Mancini: The Italian defender and the Argentinian forward had already trained with the group for part of recent sessions after recovering from their respective physical problems: discomfort in the right flexor muscle for Mancini and a calf injury for Dybala. Both completed the full session with their team-mates today, moving another step closer to being available again.

Svilar back in training: The most eagerly awaited update concerns the Serbian goalkeeper. According to Sky Sport, Svilar completed the first part of the session with the rest of the team. That is an encouraging sign after his lengthy absence with a foot problem. His recovery is progressing, giving Roma greater confidence that their first-choice goalkeeper could be back as early as their return from the break.

All three to start on their return? Roma return to action next Saturday, 21 November, away to Parma at 6pm. The trip is an important one for Gasperini, who hopes to have three key players available again as Roma look to revive their chase of Lazio and Inter, who are ahead of them at the top of the table. On paper, Roma's schedule is not demanding: in Serie A, they then host Monza on 29 November and travel to Bologna on 4 December. But the Champions League fixtures against PSG on Wednesday, 25 November, and against Sporting Lisbon on 8 December are circled in red. Roma need points in the race for a play-off place.