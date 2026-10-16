Roma, Gasperini announces the results of Koné and Dybala’s tests

After a 4-3 home defeat to Real Madrid, Roma return to league action against De Rossi's Genoa on Saturday. Gian Piero Gasperini spoke at a press conference ahead of the match:





Can you give us an update on Koné and Dybala?

“Koné's MRI scan showed a first-degree injury, not a particularly significant one. But it is clear that it still needs the necessary time, and we hope to have Koné back a little before the break. As for Dybala, there is nothing else of concern. It is undoubtedly fatigue in the calf muscle, and we hope to have him back next week.”

Could Pellegrini move back into midfield? And Castro?

“Well, yes, undoubtedly. Given the current shortage of players, it is certainly a role Pellegrini can play too. In the meantime, we will try to get de Roon and Cristante back as well, hopefully in time for the Napoli match, otherwise for the one after that. Castro? In these last two matches, we went down to ten men in one and, in the other, the other night, the match unfolded as it did. But he is a talented young player who has already played a season in our league and done very well. So tomorrow will certainly be a good opportunity for him.”

After Juventus beat Roma 3-2 in 2014, Garcia said that defeat had shown him the true quality of his squad. Has a defeat like this against Real Madrid shown you the true quality of this squad?

“Yes, but without talking about the Serie A title or targets, because otherwise it becomes more complicated. This team have quality and have been showing it for months, because the results they have achieved are no accident. Recently we have had to play Inter, Como and Real Madrid, and in all those matches we showed our quality, even against opponents of that calibre. Then, over the course of a match, unusual situations can arise or players can be unavailable. It depends: sometimes you go into certain matches with a full

Next matches ROM Serie A 14:45 GEN

squad

, at other times with some players missing, and at still other times something unexpected happens, like Malen's sending-off. You might think a defender could be sent off, but it is really hard to imagine Malen being sent off. That is part of football. But we come out of these three matches more convinced that, if nothing unusual happens, we can compete with these teams.”





How difficult is it for a manager to reconnect with the team after a match like Wednesday's? How do you avoid the risk of a psychological setback?

“The risk exists, because the other night there was a psychological setback, probably at 3-2. In fact, definitely. That is something you have to work on and absolutely put right, above all because this team must not feel they necessarily have to win the Champions League, the Serie A title or who knows what else. This team need to express themselves, full stop. And if you happen to concede a goal, you cannot let your morale drop. That is what I call it, because mentally you feel beaten and say: ‘I could have won; now I can't win any more.’ What always matters, in my view, is the performance, how you measure up against these teams. We know matches are decided in the closing minutes, but we decided them in our favour at Parma and against Atalanta, whereas we probably suffered the opposite against Inter, Juventus and Real Madrid. It is clearly not a question of physical fatigue, but of mental strength. In those moments we can put things right through organisation, which broke down for the goal that made it 3-2, and then with a strong response. That response was probably lacking a little at a certain point the other night. Fortunately, we play tomorrow, even though several players are unavailable. We face a team who perhaps do not have the stars we faced the other night, but who certainly have better organisation and are better at closing down, covering and occupying space. So it will be a different kind of challenge. Tomorrow, regardless of who plays, who does not and who is missing, we need a strong squad. We need players who feel strong when they are called upon, because with this schedule we will not be able to keep playing with the same team and the same players without making substitutions. Substitutions are necessary, because on Sunday at Como we played with ten men for a half. It is understandable if someone is tired towards the end, especially if they have had to mark Diomandé, then Vinicius, and then Endrick comes on. That is normal when you face these teams. We also necessarily have to broaden the squad. Those who play tomorrow, perhaps someone like Castro, Mora or others who will certainly be involved, need to develop the same confidence and strength, because you compete in these competitions with a squad, with a team. And a team is not made up of eleven players, or even just fifteen or sixteen any more. In our case, the team needs to consist of at least twenty players. More and more, for better or worse, I don't know, when you play in these kinds of competitions and take part in the Champions League, as you can see with other teams too, you need a larger group of players. Because injuries happen, suspensions happen, there are injuries that keep players out for a month and others for a week, but in the meantime you play three matches. Tomorrow will be our third match in seven days, and Tuesday will be our fourth in ten days. That is how football has changed. So either we adapt or we suffer. But, returning to the responses I have seen, I also want to look at the positives and not only at how we conceded from a corner. Let's talk about that too, and raise everyone's level a little. Let's bring through the young players we have, who tomorrow may have to help us win against Genoa. Clearly, it will not be an easy match — quite the opposite. Even if we had a full squad, it would be a difficult match. The only thing that worries me a little tomorrow is that we really have few options to bring on, so in some positions we will have to get through the ninety minutes, perhaps even with a Primavera player who could make his debut.”

Is there a problem in the big matches? Why do these lapses keep happening?

“No, they are not lapses, as I said before. There is also an opponent who, just as we make certain situations count in matches we then turn around, have players capable of coming on and making the difference. The other night Endrick changed the game with two headers. They were a couple of incidents, but they came in the most unpredictable way: by causing us problems in the air from three corners. Everyone can interpret it as they wish. It is normal for certain teams to have those options. Gatti, for example, caused us problems as a centre-forward. He came on and scored the equaliser in a goalmouth scramble. But he did not do it only against us; I think it happened in another match too, though I cannot remember which one now. In the closing stages, many of these teams settle matches that way. When there is no longer the opportunity or the ability to build attacking moves, they look for other solutions. But those goals count just as much as goals scored from open play. It is a fact that many of these teams manage to resolve various situations and matches in this way. We manage to do it in a certain way against some teams, whereas we may suffer from it against others. We recognise that and will try to put it right in future.”

Is there something you can work on?

“That is something we still need to do, certainly. But in those situations, to concede three goals from successive corners like that... Last year, I had already seen three penalties missed in the same incident, and I thought that was quite a record. The other night we outdid ourselves.”

On the need to expand the squad.

“I wanted to explain something, at the risk of someone saying I am complaining. That is not the point. The point is that nowadays, teams who play in cup competitions, who play in the Champions League and face this kind of schedule, can no longer have the same number of players in their squad as they did a few years ago, five or six years ago. We can also draw on the youth academy; we will never play with ten men, don't worry. But in terms of numbers, for teams playing in cup competitions, with the schedule as it is, it is now clear that the number of matches they have to play makes a larger squad necessary.”