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Ryan Friedkin is expected at Trigoria to kick-start Roma's winter transfer business. The executive vice-president, who is owner Dan's son, will review transfers, financial fair play and the stadium.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the visit could also start work towards a contract extension with manager Gian Piero Gasperini, whose current deal runs until June 2028 and pays him €5 million net per year. That already makes him Serie A's joint-highest-paid manager alongside Juventus' Luciano Spalletti.

Gasperini, meanwhile, hopes to get a couple of reinforcements in January: a left-sided wide player and an attacking midfielder. The dream target remains Real Madrid's Brazilian Endrick, who is also wanted by AC Milan.

Il Corriere dello Sport reports that Dan Friedkin has an excellent relationship with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and is drawing inspiration from his project to invest in young talent through a major academy.

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The French club have a campus in Poissy that cost more than €300 million and is about half an hour from central Paris. Opened on 21 November 2024, it has around 200 employees and 17 immaculately maintained pitches, seven of them reserved for youth teams, as well as facilities for athletic preparation, recovery and performance monitoring.

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There is also an integrated education centre with teachers, tutors and specialist staff. Rules govern technology use too: Under-15s may use their smartphones for one hour a day, while older players have their phones taken away in the evening. The recreation rooms have pianos alongside mini billiards tables and table football tables.

The model is that of US universities: "Men first, players second." One of the first quotations visitors encounter is from NBA star Steph Curry: "Success is not an accident, but a choice." The project is built around three pillars: sporting development, school education and personal development. In 2026, 97% of the youngsters passed the Baccalauréat, the exam that concludes French secondary education.

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The aim is to prepare players for professional football, whether in Paris or at another club. The figures are telling: 10 players developed in the academy made first-team appearances during the 2025/26 season, and four of them also played in the Champions League: Zaire-Emery, Mayulu, Mbaye and Ndjantou. Twenty-eight players developed at PSG play in Europe's five major leagues, while 33 Under-23s trained by the club currently play professionally.

PSG's academy director is former midfielder Yohan Cabaye, who explains in an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport: "My work is fully aligned with the club's ambitions: to make youth development an enduring pillar of its sporting strategy and help young players reach the highest level. Our responsibility goes well beyond football. We are committed to a model based on three pillars: sporting development, academic performance and personal education. The aim is to develop not only footballers, but also the responsible citizens of tomorrow. The PSG Campus, conceived and championed by our president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is an exceptional facility."

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"We share a common sporting vision with the first team, led by the president, Luis Campos and Luis Enrique, with whom we work closely. This continuity allows us to prepare our young players gradually for the demands of professional football and give them opportunities when they are ready to take the next step. Our ultimate ambition is to see these youngsters establish themselves at the highest level. It is particularly rewarding when they achieve that while wearing the Paris Saint-Germain shirt."