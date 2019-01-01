Roger Feutmba: Wounded Sundowns should put emotions aside and focus on PSL title race

The ‘General’ has urged the Brazilians to put emotions aside ahead of their PSL clash with Abafana Bes'thende

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Roger Feutmba says his former side was unfortunate not to reach the Caf final.

The Brazilians were eliminated from the tournament after losing to 2-1 on aggregate to Moroccan side in a semi-final tie following a 0-0 draw in Tshwane on Saturday.

“I think they were not in good form against Wydad Casablanca yesterday (Saturday), but they must move on because it is part of football,” Feutmba told Goal.

“On the other hand, they played against a very good team in Wydad. A team that was organised tactically and made it very difficult for Sundowns to penetrate,” he reacted.

Sundowns will now focus on the clash with on Tuesday. The Brazilians will defend the PSL title if they win their last two games.

“I always say it is good to get a good result in the first-leg match ahead of the second-leg game, not to chase a good result in the second-leg encounter because you will be under pressure,” he continued.

“I think if we had a 2-2 draw last week, things would have been easier at home, but that is football. They reached the semi-finals and that is not a bad result, but with the quality at Sundowns one would expect them to reach the final,” said the Cameroonian.

“It is disappointing because they fought very hard and after beating , they were in high spirits and confident of winning this one, but they must bounce back and focus on the league now,” he added.

“Sundowns have a chance to climb up to the top of the league table if they beat Arrows,” said the former PSL title winner.

Article continues below

“The primary focus is on winning this one and they just have to leave the semi-final loss behind them and move on and be professional against Arrows, no emotions but look to get a win,” he added.

“They just have to take it one game at a time and ensure that they keep their winning momentum in the league. They have bagged two wins in a row and they can win this one and their confidence will be restored ahead of the final game of the season,” he responded.

“I am sure they are disappointed and the mood should be low in the camp, but they are a good team and are capable of getting a win against Arrows,” he concluded.