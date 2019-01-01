Roger Feutmba: Kennedy Mweene can provide leadership for Mamelodi Sundowns

The former PSL winner with Masandawana is confident the current team can overcome Wydad on Saturday

Having started their Caf Champions League group stage campaign with a 2-1 loss away from home, Mamelodi Sundowns are looking to ensure that they beat Wydad Casablanca on Saturday night at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Former Sundowns midfielder Roger Feutmba reckons that the Tshwane giants have what it takes to beat any team in Africa.

“Yeah, it was a sad loss in Nigeria and it was not a good result for their ambitions,” Feutmba told Goal.

“However, there is nothing to worry about because they have a chance to win their games at home. I am confident that they will qualify for the knockout stages, but they must work hard,” he said.

“The result in Nigeria has definitely given them some clue that it will not be easy in this competition especially because Sundowns is one of the big clubs in the tournament,” responded the legend.

The reigning Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Sundowns and the Moroccan giants will lock horns for the fourth time in the same tournament.

“I believe they have the quality to do well and qualify, but they have to make sure they score and win at home. Even if they don’t win, they must get a draw because this is a very important game for the team,” he said.

On the other hand, Feutmba added that Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene is one of the most experienced members of the team;

Mweene is currently enjoying regular game time with Denis Onyango out nursing an injury.

“Look, he has proven to be a good keeper at Sundowns. He is definitely one of the best in the PSL,” he continued.

“I think he will provide leadership from the back and they just have to work together. They will need to focus more on their Champions League campaign because they are doing well in the league so far,” concluded the Cameroonian.