Rodrygo stretchered off to leave Real Madrid sweating on potential hamstring injury

The 19-year-old was forced from the field during the first half at Santiago Bernabeu, to leave Zinedine Zidane sweating on the teenager's fitness

forward Rodrygo looks set for a lengthy lay-off after he was stretchered off against Granada in on Wednesday, handing a likely blow to the club's plans for both the immediate future and the transfer market.

The 19-year-old was forced from the field during the first half of Los Blancos' top-flight clash in midweek, with Marco Asensio replacing him just before the break at Santiago Bernabeu.

Any potential injury to the teenager likely compounds Zinedine Zidane's frustrations in regards to the left flank of his attack, with Eden Hazard only just returned to the matchday squad from another spell on the sidelines of his own.

Rodrygo has stepped up in the Belgian's absence this season but has otherwise faced mostly limited opportunities for first-team action, frequently instead pulling on the shirt of the club's Castilla outfit.

Speculation had linked him this month to a potential move in the new year, with both and linked with potential bids for his services, with Madrid preferring a loan move for the international.

However, any prolonged injury lay-off would both scupper plans for the attacker to find regular minutes further afield, while limiting Madrid's options in the market too.

The former Santos starlet - who topped Goal's NxGn rankings last term - previously missed the start of the 2019-20 campaign with a hamstring problem, leaving him sidelined for a month as the club began their pursuit of ultimate domestic success.

