Rodrigo Moreno, Pablo Fornals, Carlos Soler and Brais Mendez have all been called up in case La Roja's Covid-19 situation is worse than it seems

Spain have called up four players to train separately from the rest of the squad as a precaution after Sergio Busquets tested positive for Covid-19.

Barcelona midfielder Busquets has been isolated from the rest of the squad after he was found to have contracted the virus on Sunday, but is asymptomatic.

The rest of the team returned negative tests, but the players are being kept in isolation while they determine the severity of the situation.

As a result, Rodrigo Moreno, Pablo Fornals, Carlos Soler and Brais Mendez have been called up to work in a "parallel bubble" in case they are needed.

What has been said?

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) released a statement confirming they have taken the precautionary measure.

"In anticipation of the possible consequences that the positive test of Sergio Busquets could bring, the coaching staff has decided to incorporate a group of footballers to complete training during the next days under Luis Enrique's orders within a parallel bubble," the statement read.

"Tomorrow, the players Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds United), Pablo Fornals (West Ham United), Carlos Soler (Valencia CF) and Brais Mendez (RC Celta) will join the sessions in Las Rozas.

"In addition, once the game against Lithuania is over, a small group of footballers yet to be confirmed will join the training sessions of the senior team under the same conditions as the previous ones. They will train at different times and will not mix in any case with those already called up."

What happens next?

The four players will train every day but will not be allowed to mix with the rest of the squad.

The players will be tested for Covid-19 every day and it will soon be determined in the next couple of days if they can all still compete at Euro 2020.

When do Spain play their first Euro 2020 game?

La Roja will face Lithuania in a friendly on Wednesday in their last match before the tournament begins, but it will be their Under-21 side who line up in the friendly while the rest of the squad is in isolation.

Luis Enrique's men kick off their Euro 2020 campaign with a clash against Sweden on June 14, followed by a game against Poland five days later. They will finish the group stage with a clash with Slovakia on June 23.

