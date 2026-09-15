Barcelona midfielder Rodri has heaped praise on team-mate Raphinha, admitting the Brazilian's physical condition leaves him stunned.

The 30-year-old spoke frankly in an interview with Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, running through a number of his Barcelona team-mates.

One of the club's fresh arrivals, the Catalan midfielder is finding almost everything about the dressing room new.

Raphinha was among the players he had never crossed paths with before. Hansi Flick's decision to deploy the Brazilian as an out-and-out striker has surprised many, and the intensity on show has won Rodri over.

Asked which player had surprised him most, Rodri replied: "Raphinha surprised me a great deal. He didn't surprise me because I didn't know the player he is, but he is an amazing player, and the state he is in is fantastic."

"I also laugh because his age is the same as mine, and yet it seems as if he has a physical capacity... It's true that we have different characteristics, that's clear, but anyone might think he is 24 or 25 years old, but no, he is 30 years old like me, and yet he possesses this enormous physical capacity," he added.

Would he sign Julián Álvarez, the man he knows well from their time together at Manchester City? "He is a wonderful player. Definitely, yes, I would sign Julián. I was also lucky to play with him for two years, and I see him as an exceptional player. He also played in the second striker position almost more than as an out-and-out striker, even though he was a player coming from the out-and-out striker position."

Rodri concluded: "Álvarez also adapted to a position where he can play behind the striker, or as a second striker, and he even played matches in the midfielder position, but for me he is an amazing player."



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