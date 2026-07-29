Manchester City are moving decisively to secure the future of their midfield. Their target is one of Europe's most prominent rising talents, and the deal could reshape the Citizens' plans for next season.

According to Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, City's board are fully confident of wrapping up a deal for young Moroccan star Ayoub Bouaddi, the Lille midfielder, over the coming days.

Negotiations between all parties are accelerating fast, Romano confirmed on his official page on "X", with growing optimism inside the Etihad Stadium about reaching a final agreement and closing the deal soon.

The only outstanding point concerns the timing of the player's arrival. It has not yet been settled whether Bouaddi will join the Citizens' squad immediately this summer or whether his move will be postponed until the summer of 2027.

Much depends on the players heading the other way, chief among them Spanish star Rodri, whose name has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid.

One of Lille's most prominent academy graduates, Bouaddi is tied to the French club until 30 June 2029, a contract that hands Lille considerable negotiating power in talks with his suitors.

His market value now stands at 80 million euros, according to specialist valuation site "Transfermarkt". That marks a huge jump after a striking display with the Moroccan national team at the last World Cup, where he emerged as one of the continent's brightest young stars.

Since his promotion from the academy, Bouaddi has made 96 appearances for Lille's first team, providing 4 assists along the way. Those figures point to promising technical ability despite his tender age, and they have put him firmly on the radar of Europe's biggest clubs.