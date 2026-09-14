Rodri: Barcelona are not the favourites to win the Champions League

Barcelona midfielder Spain's Rodri has confirmed that the Champions League is within reach for the side this season, while insisting the Catalan club are not favourites to lift the trophy.

Speaking in excerpts from an interview highlighted by Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Rodri said: "The Champions League is possible, but I don't think we are the favourites."

Real Madrid wanted to sign the former Manchester City man during Mourinho's reign. He believes Barcelona have a chance to reclaim the European throne after a 12-year absence, but he called for realism too, warning that the side must fix several flaws to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.

The paper asked whether he sees the Champions League as a realistic target this season, given that nobody inside Barcelona hides that it is the biggest objective: "Here no one hides that the Champions League is Barcelona's biggest objective. Based on what you see in the dressing room and in training, do you see it as a possible title this season?"

Rodri answered: "Yes, I clearly see it as a possible title, and it is, if you can put it that way, that remaining step for us to establish ourselves and show Europe the nature of the team we represent. From this standpoint I don't think we are the favourites, because we must understand where we came from, and understand what it takes to be champions, and this team still needs to correct several things to become champion."

Barcelona's new star added: "Players like me came partly for that, to grow and give the team that part which I believe is important for winning very special titles such as the Champions League, because I believe the Champions League is not a tournament of who is best, but a tournament of moments and of understanding what those moments are, and I believe that is perhaps the remaining margin for improvement for this team. Now, if you ask me whether there are options, that is why I came here."

Pressed on the tactical side and what needs fixing, Rodri faced this question: "Speaking on a tactical level, give some examples of what must be corrected. We have lived the details of Barcelona's daily life and we saw how a centre-back is sent off in the tie against Atletico Madrid, one in the first leg and another in the second, and you go to Inter Milan's ground and take the lead in the score, then they turn the tables on you, and you score six goals over the two legs but they score seven..."

Rodri replied: "You said it yourself. It's about exactly what you're saying, which is control of those decisive moments in the knockout rounds when the crucial ties come. Red cards, penalties, and perhaps conceding more than you should. All of these are things that determine whether you qualify or not. So perhaps it is better for us not to be so good going forward as to be more consistent and solid. And the teams that have managed to win have proven that to you, so that is the margin for improvement we have and I am sure of it."

He signed off with a nod to experience: "But this is also linked to experience, and I have always said this, before you win you have to lose and you have to learn, and those who have managed to win important things know that. I played in the Champions League a number of times I don't know until we managed to win it, so I understand that there is learning from that experience, and I understand that players learn year after year."



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