Rodgers says Man Utd rumours 'not real' as Leicester boss denies he will replace Solskjaer

Brendan Rodgers has once again reiterated his commitment to Leicester, insisting rumours linking him with the Manchester United job are “not real”.

The Foxes boss, who led the club to FA Cup success last season, is among the names reportedly on the Red Devils’ shortlist as the club considers a successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, the former Liverpool head coach has moved to distance himself from those rumours, insisting he is happy at King Power Stadium.

What was said?

Rodgers was speaking at a news conference to preview Thursday’s Europa League tie against Legia Warsaw, and the vacant Manchester United job was unsurprisingly one of the subjects raised by reporters.

Asked about the rumours linking him with a move to Old Trafford, Rodgers said: “I don’t take it as anything, it’s not real.

“There’s always gossip and that will be there until they appoint a full-time manager.

“My commitment is to here. The culture here is about the development of the players, and that’s where I see it, even more so in this period.”

The bigger picture

As reported by GOAL, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is United’s preferred choice to succeed Solskjaer.

The former Tottenham boss is believed to be keen on the move but PSG are reluctant to lose the Argentine mid-season and have rebuffed United’s initial inquiry.

The club is therefore expected to press ahead with their initial plan of appointing an interim manager until the end of the season before a permanent appointment in the summer.

Former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is one of the names on their shortlist and has already held talks about taking the reins on a short-term basis.

Michael Carrick is currently in caretaker charge and led the club to a 2-0 Champions League victory against Villarreal on Tuesday.

