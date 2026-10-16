Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-C3-CELTIC-STURM GRAZAFP
Translated by

Rodgers nominates Saudi Arabia international to play in the Premier League

Transfers
B. Rodgers
M. Abu Al Shamat
Saudi Arabia
Premier League
Gulf Cup
Al Qadsiah vs Abha
Al Qadsiah
Abha
Saudi Pro League
Northern Ireland
Saudi Arabia
England

Will the coach's predictions come true?

Irishman Brendan Rodgers, the manager of Al-Qadsiah, has tipped the Saudi Arabia international to move to the English Premier League in the coming period.

Al-Qadsiah beat visitors Abha 2-1 in the match between the two sides on Friday, at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the ninth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Right-back Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat stole the show. He pounced on a dropping ball in front of the Abha goal on 69 minutes and lashed it into the net with his left foot for Al-Qadsiah's second.

Rodgers was full of praise for Abu Al-Shamat afterwards, telling the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat": "Abu Al-Shamat is an excellent player, and he is developing as time goes on. I'm happy to have him with me at Al-Qadsiah."

He added: "He (Abu Al-Shamat) certainly has chances to succeed in the strongest league in the world (the Premier League), but I want him to continue with us so that he grows and develops, and gives a lot to Saudi football."

That strike against Abha took the Saudi Arabia international full-back to eight goal contributions in the current Roshn League season, 4 goals and 4 assists.

The 24-year-old also nailed down a starting spot for Saudi Arabia at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27". He helped them end a 23-year wait for the title, beating the UAE two goals to nil in the final.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google