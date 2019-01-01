Robyn Johannes: Stellenbosch complete the signing of former Cape Town City skipper

The 33-year-old centre-back has found a new home just over a week after leaving Bidvest Wits

Stellenbosch FC have completed the signing of former captain Robyn Johannes.

The veteran defender parted ways with on transfer deadline day last week just a year after joining them.

Johannes has signed a two-year deal with an option to renew for a further year.

The Western Cape outfit took to their social media platforms to announce Johannes as their new player on Tuesday afternoon.

Article continues below

It’s official... Robyn Johannes is now part of the #StellenboschFC family pic.twitter.com/JQePS1ub1F — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) September 10, 2019

Johannes joins the likes of Marc Van Heerden, Ryan Moon and Morgan Gould who are some of the experienced campaigners that were recruited by the club this season.

He has already been linked with a move back to the Western Cape with City, one of the teams that was keen on him.

However, Stellies moved swiftly soon after he became a free agent. Johannes featured in 25 matches across all competitions for the Students, who are reportedly struggling financially at this point in time.

He is likely to make his debut this weekend when Steve Barker's men visit Bloemfontein at Dr. Molemela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.