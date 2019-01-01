Robyn Johannes: Bidvest Wits defender refuses to rule out Cape Town City return

The defender admits he is open to a Citizens return but only if they can convince his current club

defender Robyn Johannes refuses to rule out a potential return to .

The Citizens have been linked with the defender and head coach Benni McCarthy has never hidden his desire to be reunited with the centre-back.

Johannes, who has featured for the likes of and in the past, joined Wits at the beginning of last season but has found game time limited this season, with Thulani Hlatshwayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi preferred at the back.

Nonetheless, City have been without Taariq Fielies after a botched medical procedure and parted ways with Kwanda Mngonyama, which has seen them on the lookout for another defender to fill the void.

“With coach Benni and everyone else’s wishes, we don’t know who’s capable of wishing for what,” Johannes was quoted as saying by IOL.

“But in football, I’ve seen funnier things happen.

“Him (McCarthy) and Cape Town City are very close to my heart. I’ve got love and respect for the coach, and that will never change. We don’t know what will happen next week, we’ll wait and see."

Meanwhile, Johannes admits if City and Wits can come to an agreement, it won’t take much to see him move back to the Mother City-based outfit.

“I don’t think he has to do much persuading (on me); I have a contract with Bidvest Wits so those are the people that they need to persuade,” he said.

“But like I said, they are a club close to my heart, so we’ll see what happens.

Article continues below

“Anything is possible but my focus is still at Wits. So whatever happens beyond that, I guess we’ll wait and see."