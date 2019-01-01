Robertson revelling under Liverpool pressure and targets Champions League reward

The Scotland international full-back has enjoyed a stunning 2018-19 campaign on a personal level, but is looking to end it with a collective prize

Andy Robertson has embraced the pressure lumped on him at and is hoping to see individual and collective progress at Anfield rewarded with a triumph.

A international full-back has enjoyed a stunning 2018-19 campaign, contributing 13 assists across Premier League and European competition.

Much was expected of him after enjoying a breakthrough season on Merseyside last term, with the 25-year-old aware of the expectation which has built around him.

Robertson told Liverpool’s official website: “Up to this point, I've been happy with how the season's gone.

“Probably at the start of the season [there was] a bit more pressure on me this time. I came in December time last season and just kind of managed to hit the ground running and didn't really think about it. But people expected it of me this season and it's up to them to decide.

“But I hope that I've not let them down and I've produced similar performances, which I think I have. Numbers - like clean sheets and assists - are a lot higher probably than last season and they're the key numbers for me.

“Obviously next season when it comes to looking at that, I'll be hoping to add more clean sheets and more assists because that means it's part of a successful team. But we can worry about that another time and I just hope that I've got one more clean sheet and hopefully a couple more assists in me for the final of course. Let's see.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side are set to face domestic rivals at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on June 1.

The Reds have taken in some journey to this point, with last season’s beaten finalists having put themselves back in contention for continental glory after coming through some epic contests – including a semi-final clash with which saw them overturn a three-goal deficit.

“I believed it was possible, but it was all about how we used the disappointment of getting beat in the final,” Robertson said of a reaching a showpiece event in successive years.

“Luckily we used it to our advantage. We used that as motivation. We used it as motivation in pre-season - more so to get all the fitness in our legs, so we're ready and the determination to get off to a good start in the season. Luckily we did that.

“I think teams can go one or two ways if they have that disappointment - it can easily set them back and they can struggle. Luckily we've not done that whatever happens in the final.

“But obviously we hope that we don't have that feeling anymore because I still remember how I felt for even days after the cup final. It wasn't a nice feeling but you want to be on the winning side - of course you do. We'll be doing everything to not have that feeling again this year.”

Robertson added on the determination which exists at Liverpool, with Klopp having branded his players “mentality monsters”: “This team has been tested all season and people have questioned whether we can keep up with City, keep going with our title charge and keep going in the Champions League - 'Should we concentrate on one of them?'

“Of course we just fell short in the Premier League but we did keep up with Man City. We took them right until the last day and they won it by a point. I think I said after the game, credit goes to them but we did push them and we had a hell of a season and, of course, disappointment. But [it's] one we can look back on with pride when the time comes.

“Now we need to try to go and get a trophy because we feel that [with] everything we've put in this season then it would be amazing to cap it off like that.

“The way the fans have conducted themselves this season as well, they deserve a trophy after the disappointment of last season and obviously the last day of this season. We hope that we can do that for them and we hope we can do it for the club. That's got to be our motivation.”