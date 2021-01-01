Robertson admits to ‘difficult situation’ with Gerrard but expects Liverpool legend to succeed Klopp

The Scotland international has made no secret of his allegiance to Celtic and admits he finds it tough to wish a Reds icon well at Rangers

Andy Robertson admits to being in a “difficult situation” when it comes to Steven Gerrard, with the left-back a self-confessed fan, but he does expect a Reds icon to return to Anfield in a managerial capacity at some stage in the near future.

A man still held in the highest regard by those on the red half of Merseyside has been cutting his coaching teeth in .

Gerrard has turned into title hopefuls across his time in Glasgow, with a 21-point lead held over Old Firm rivals Celtic in the current campaign.

Robertson, whose allegiances lie very much with the Hoops, concedes that he finds it difficult to wish a Liverpool great well during his time at Ibrox.

The Scotland international has told Jamie Carragher on the Greatest Games Podcast: “It’s a difficult situation isn’t it?

“You come into Liverpool’s training ground. He’s plastered all over the place, everyone loves him, everyone wants him to do well.

“I want him to do well...but I’ve been brought up as a Celtic fan to not like anything to do with Rangers.”

Carragher quipped back: “So that’s an exclusive, Andy Robertson doesn’t like Steven Gerrard!”

Robertson, who has helped Liverpool to and Premier League crowns during his time at Anfield, added on a man who continues to be billed as the natural successor to Jurgen Klopp: “Not quite because I think he’ll end up here one day. All jokes aside he’s done an unbelievable job up there.

“He’s took it to a new level this season and Celtic have struggled to keep up.

“Hopefully over the next six months Celtic close the gap and get to 10 in a row because it would be historic – but it’s not looking too likely now.”

Gerrard has attempted to steer around the debate that has seen him linked with a return to Anfield, but an emotional homecoming does hold obvious appeal to the former Liverpool and captain.

He has told The Athletic: “I get asked this question a lot and, for me, what will be will be. Would I love to be the coach of Liverpool one day? Is it a dream? Of course.

“It’s a club that means everything to me but we’ve one of, if not the best, managers in the world who has been absolutely incredible since he came through the door and the success he’s delivered in the last couple of years means that Liverpool are in a fantastic place. Long may that continue.”