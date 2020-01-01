Roberts: Cape Town City midfielder signs new deal

The 22-year-old will remain at the Mother City-based club at least until 2024 after agreeing to a contract extension

midfielder Shane Roberts has put pen to paper on a new contract, the club confirmed on Friday morning.

According to the club, Roberts has signed a four-year deal, meaning will be with the club until 2024.

📝 | The club is delighted to confirm a new 4 year contract for 22y midfielder Shane Roberts, extending to June 2024.



Huge talent, huge future 💫#RobertsRenews⠀#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/5ZU56LH1e4 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 2, 2020

The 22--year-old has been with the Citizens since 2017 but he spent a few years in the club's MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team.

More teams

He was brought back to the senior team soon after the arrival of Jan Olde Riekerink who replaced Benni McCarthy toward the end of last year.

Roberts would go on to make 17 appearances under the tutelage of Riekerink and found the back of the net once.

Overall, the central midfielder featured 19 times for the Cape side across three competitions that City took part in.