Roberto Carlos's wife: Stop the rumours about his conversion to Islam. We don't even know Sheikh Jihad!

Souhaila Tahiri, the football agent of Moroccan descent, has called for an end to the rumours claiming that her husband, the Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos, has converted to Islam.

She flatly denied the reports circulating on social media about Carlos changing his religion, insisting the entire story bears no relation to the truth.

News touching on religious belief demands caution, Tahiri stressed, warning against the spread of unreliable information that intrudes on people's lives and their privacy.

Turkish rumours

The businesswoman's statements came in response to reports in Turkish newspapers claiming Roberto Carlos had converted to Islam after their marriage.

Those reports claimed Carlos, 53, had converted around four weeks earlier, pronouncing the two testimonies of faith during a meeting with Sheikh Jihad Hamada, one of the well-known figures within Brazil's Muslim community.

Fuel came from a post by Ali Sahin, a member of the Turkish Justice and Development Party, who described a meeting with a number of representatives of the Muslim community in Brazil.

Sahin said on X that he had met Sheikh Jihad Hamada, who lives in São Paulo, during a visit to the Brazilian Charitable Union for Muslim Youth, noting that Hamada ranks among the 500 most influential figures in the Islamic world.

According to the Turkish MP, Sheikh Hamada had told him that Roberto Carlos, whom he described as one of the legends of Brazilian and world football and a former Fenerbahçe player, had been in contact with him for a long time before visiting four weeks ago, pronouncing the two testimonies of faith and choosing Islam.

Roberto Carlos responds

The former Brazil star hit back within hours, calling the reports of his conversion "untrue".

Speaking to the Saudi newspaper Okaz on Wednesday, the Real Madrid legend said: "I hold the utmost respect for Islam, and it is wonderful to see my wife praying, but the rumours circulating about my conversion to Islam are untrue."

His wedding ceremony had only added to the speculation. On that, he added: "The celebration was held in more than one format. We were keen to hold ceremonies consistent with the beliefs of the family members, as they are Catholics, alongside other ceremonies suited to my wife and her Muslim friends."

Souhaila Tahiri: stop the rumours

Carlos's wife echoed him. In an interview with the Moroccan network "Hesport", Tahiri said: "I want to state clearly and explicitly that my husband has not converted to Islam, and what has been circulated in this regard on social media is untrue."

She added: "I believe religious matters are sensitive, and therefore it is essential not to publish information without verifying it, and to respect everyone's convictions and privacy."

Any suggestion that Carlos had previously announced a conversion drew a firm denial. "No, because it did not happen in the first place," she explained. "Roberto Carlos has not made any official announcement in this regard, and there is no reliable incident that proves what has been circulated."

She continued: "That is why it is better to put an end to this news and not to treat it as fact."

The truth about the sheikh's story and the hospital visit

Tahiri also knocked down the story that Roberto Carlos had been involved in an accident, with a sheikh named Jihad Hamada visiting him in hospital, confirming that this account too is untrue.

She said: "This story is also untrue. No sheikh or preacher named Jihad came to visit him or to recite the Quran to him, and we do not know this person in this context."

How the story emerged remains a mystery to her. "I do not know how this account emerged, but it is unfortunate that a story with such details spreads without any basis," she added.

Did Roberto Carlos speak about Islam and the Quran?

Asked whether Roberto Carlos had spoken to her about Islam or the Quran, Tahiri preferred not to reveal the details of private conversations, but she stressed that speaking about a different religion or culture does not necessarily mean converting to it.

She said: "Respecting different cultures and religions is natural, especially when people from different backgrounds meet. But I do not want to reveal private conversations."

She added: "I can only confirm that any conversation or discussion about Islam or the Quran does not mean a person converting to another religion."

Tahiri reveals the nature of her relationship with Roberto Carlos

Football brought the pair together, Tahiri explained, though she preferred to keep the details of that first meeting to herself.

She said: "I got to know Roberto Carlos through the world of football. I prefer to keep the details of the first meeting to myself, because I believe there are aspects of a person's life that must remain private."

She came to know him through her own field of work, she noted, and admires both his personality and his vast experience in the game.

Privacy remains a priority when it comes to the relationship itself. "I prefer to keep the details of our relationship away from the media," Tahiri said. "For me, privacy is a very important matter, especially when it concerns people who are known at an international level."

She concluded: "What I can say is that there is mutual respect, and that I appreciate his experience and his career, but I do not want our private life to turn into material for speculation or inaccurate news."

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