Zimbabwe

Mugabe: Kaizer Chiefs stars react to the death of the former President of Zimbabwe

Comments()
Getty
Social media has received mixed reactions with the passing of the controversial leader and we take a look at the reaction in the PSL

On Friday the former President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe passed away at a hospital in Singapore, where he had been receiving treatment since April this year.

Mugabe's 37-year leadership role in Zimbabwe ended after a military coup from his opposition in 2017.

From a football perspective, Zimbabwe's top player Khama Billiat paid his respect with a positive message on Twitter.

Editors' Picks

"Rest in Peace to our Former Statesman and Zimbabwe founding father!" wrote the Kaizer Chiefs attacker.

There are also tributes from other Zimbabwean players including another Kaizer Chiefs star Willard Katsande.

Former Amakhosi player Matthew Rusike, who is now at Stabæk in Norway, was stimulated by reading and replying to other messages on social media.

Chiefs fans have enjoyed watching many Zimbabwean stars at their club in South Africa, including their last prolific striker Knowledge Musona.

So it is not surprising their head of media, Vina Maphosa also wrote a tribute as a mark of respect on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close