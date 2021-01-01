RMFF announces Kaizer Chiefs ban from entering Morocco

Wydad are now likely to host Amakhosi outside the North African country

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) has announced Kaizer Chiefs will not be allowed to enter the country ahead of their Caf Champions League game.

Amakhosi are scheduled to face Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in their opening Group C match at Stade Mohamed V on Saturday.

However, RMFF has now revealed that the match will not take place in the North African country due to health and safety reasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The RMFF has now urged the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to postpone the match, or hold it in another country according to the following statement:

"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation sent a letter to the Caf Clubs Committee informing it that the Moroccan authorities decided not to allow the Wydad Casablanca match with the South African Kaizer Chiefs team to be held on February 13th in Casablanca for the first round of the African Champions League, due to health and safety related to the recent developments of Covid-19," a statement read.

"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation called on the Confederation of African Football to postpone the match, or hold it in another country if this is not possible."

This comes after Chiefs confirmed that the team’s departure to Morocco has been delayed due to the hold up with the issuing of visas to Morocco and a lack of communication from the RMFF.

The Soweto giants were planning to leave South Africa for Morocco on Thursday, but RMFF has now announced Amakhosi will not be allowed to enter the country.

Last month, Chiefs' PSL rivals, Bloemfontein Celtic were barred from entering Nigeria to honour their Caf Confederation Cup first round second-leg game against Rivers United due to Covid-19 restrictions in the West African country.

The match was then played on January 23 in Benin with Rivers securing a 3-0 win at Stade Charles de Gaulle in the city of Porto-Novo.

As a result, Rivers advanced to the play-off round after winning the tie 5-0 on aggregate and Celtic bowed out of the tournament.