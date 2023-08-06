Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro insists 'we don't play basketball' while applauding Stellenbosch FC's 'excellent level of commitment'

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has conceded Stellenbosch FC wanted it more than the Buccaneers in Saturday's Premier Soccer League match.

Pirates started their PSL season on a low note

They lost 1-0 away at Stellenbosch

Riveiro comments on what made the difference

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates were edged 1-0 by the Cape Winelands side at Danie Craven Stadium to mark a slow start to their season. After enjoying an encouraging pe-season in which they stood firm against much-fancied opposition, more was expected from Pirates against Stellenbosch.

But they failed to rise to the occasion and went back to Gauteng empty-handed. Riveiro discussed where he thought they got it wrong on Saturday.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I hope that everybody is going to play in low block against Pirates because most of the times we gonna beat them,” Riveiro said as per iDiski Times.

“It happens [lo lose], it can happen one more time, two more times. I don’t want to sound arrogant, it’s difficult today they were very much committed. It’s difficult to defend with the level of commitment that Stellenbosch did tonight in my opinion it was excellent.

“But, and this is not an excuse, trust me this is football, we don’t play basketball, we don’t play in nice places, sometimes the field is like this and you have to find a way to do it anyway.

“Today the field helped the team that defended the lead. We knew the one that is getting a lead is getting a big advantage. You have to protect the space behind yourselves and look for transition, they have fantastic players in transition.

“Stellenbosch is good team and to play here is not easy. We knew it and like I said, we have to deal with low blocks. You can see the celebrations, to beat Pirates is a big thing, to play Pirates is a big thing and congratulations to the opponents and looking forward to play them soon.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having started the league campaign on a slow note, the Buccaneers are now pressed to pick themselves up in matches to come. Riveiro will be hoping Saturday's result will not demoralise them going forward after his key players like Zakhele Lepasa and Monnapule Saleng did not show up on Saturday.

It will be a test of character to see if the Buccaneers have the ability to rise after suffering a defeat when much was expected from them.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Soweto giants will be at home on Tuesday when they host Royal AM seeking to recover from the Stellies setback.