Riveiro warns Orlando Pirates stars: 'I'm not here to keep you happy, I have to be unfair!'

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has sent a tough warning to his stars, insisting no one is guaranteed a place in the team if he is not performing.

Bucs play Djabal on Friday

Riveiro expected to make changes in the team

Coach insists he can't impress everyone

WHAT HAPPENED: Riveiro is expected to make some changes on Friday night when Pirates play Djabal Club in the second leg of the Caf Champions League preliminaries.

The Sea Robbers managed to defeat the Comoros outfit by a solitary goal in the initial meeting.

The Spanish tactician is adamant he is there to make the team successful and not to satisfy each individual.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "I am not here to keep them [stars] happy [but] I am here to help them be a better team, to be better players together, the moment that we’re part of the group, players and coaching staff, we have to accept the rules in a way that it is a very competitive squad," Riveiro told the media.

"If you’re not a good player, you’re not going to be part of this group, It goes without saying, all of them are very important players, quality players, experienced players, international players, players with different objectives and moments in their careers.

"So we try to… or I’m desperate to make them feel part of the process as much as possible, then it’s about our capacity to be fair with them as much as possible, it’s impossible to be 100 percent fair.

"I have many players who deserve to be in the starting eleven tomorrow. So I have to be unfair with some of them because unfortunately, I can’t play 20 - that’s the reality, that’s the football rules, the players are smart and have to accept it," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On Friday, in-form striker Zakhele Lepasa might be recalled into the starting XI in place of Bienvenu Eva Nga who struggled in the last meeting.

Katlego Otladisa, who provided an assist from which Zakhele scored, might also be considered in place of Deon Hotto.

Pirates have started the Premier Soccer League inconsistently - winning once, drawing once, and losing once. They are, however, in the MTN8 semis after a 5-0 win over Sekhukhune United in the quarter-final.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro is keen to make an impact in the continent and for a start, Bucs have to make it into the latter stages of the competition.