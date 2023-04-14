Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has warned his players against underrating Dondol Stars in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.

WHAT HAPPENED: Dondol Stars eliminated the likes of SuperSport United and AmaZulu to seal passage to the last eight where they will be playing Orlando Pirates.

Despite coming into the match as favourites, Riveiro has warned his charges against underrating their opponents considering the fact that they are in a lower tier.

The tactician has further underlined the importance of getting an early goal on Saturday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

WHAT HE SAID: We don’t want to think too much about the division [Dondol Stars] play in," Riveiro said ahead of the match.

"It is very important to get the lead in the first half, we’re a very confident team when we have a lead in games.

"Obviously the ideal scenario is to go to half-time with an advantage, it’s an emotional game when opponents feel like what [we prepared for] is working.

"We need to show from the beginning that we are not going to allow them to play but games are complicated. I am sure there are going to be moments for both teams.

"I mean we felt very confident against Venda Football Academy but we found ourselves playing extra time.

"We need to be prepared for every scenario because you don’t know what can happen so we should not think it is going to be a piece of cake for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riveiro has already won a trophy, the MTN8, in his first season with the Sea Robbers.

He will be keen to secure the Nedbank Cup as well and help Pirates qualify for the Caf Champions League next season.

Defending Champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs are some of the big guns remaining in the competition eyeing the trophy.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro will have to ensure his players are prepared to give their best to avoid an upset.