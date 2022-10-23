Riveiro's warning to Saleng after Orlando Pirates heroics against Mamelodi Sundowns in MTN8

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has lauded the improvement of Monnapule Saleng and chellenges him to remain humble.

Saleng joined Pirates this season

He has four goals in all competitions

Riveiro impressed with his development

WHAT HAPPENED: The Buccaneers' attacker was directly involved in all three goals the team scored on Saturday against the Brazilians.

His first contribution was in the eighth minute when he teed up Kermit Erasmus for the opener. He then scored in the 83rd and 90th minutes respectively to help his team win 3-0 to qualify for the MTN8 Cup final.

WHAT HE SAID: "About the players, I don’t like to individualise, they are part of one structure, and they have different responsibilities. I will never highlight or put the spotlight on one player, there are players who are more attractive to the fans of course," Riveiro said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"Especially the ones who are on [scoring] charts. But the progression of [Saleng] it’s there, you can see by the way he is coming you know week after week.

"Now the key after this is to stay humble and understand it’s just one game that gives us the right to be in one final and that’s it, tomorrow we start again. All of them, the best [players who played] today and the ones who didn’t play, so we go together."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old has been effective in front of the goal for the Soweto heavyweights. In four Premier Soccer League matches, Saleng has scored two goals.

He has managed the same number of goals in his two MTN8 matches as well as an assist.

WHAT NEXT: Saleng will be hoping to make his Soweto Derby debut on Saturday at FNB Stadium against Kaizer Chiefs.