Riveiro sounds Orlando Pirates warning as Kaizer Chiefs keep breathing down their neck

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has warned against over-excitement after Bucs climbed up to second.

Sundowns have wrapped up the title

Pirates, Chiefs & SuperSport chasing Caf CL football

Riveiro makes his remarks after Bucs go second

WHAT HAPPENED: Goals from Terrence Dzvukamanja and Monnapule Saleng were enough to hand Pirates three vital points against Richards Bay, that put them second on the Premier Soccer League table.

SuperSport United threw the advantage away after being held to a 1-1 draw at Chippa United.

Kaizer Chiefs defeated 10-man Stellenbosch 2-1 to ensure the all the teams - from second to fourth position, are on 40 points and separated by goal difference.

Riveiro has now warned against early celebrations, insisting that should happen at the end of the season when Bucs have successfully made a return to the Caf Champions League next season.

WHAT HE SAID: "When the season started, we wished and worked and tried to be at the top, unfortunately it wasn’t possible this season to achieve that level of consistency in order to fight for the top," Riveiro told the media.

"Our objective is to get as high as possible and that means second and represent Pirates in Africa next season, badly – and we'll go all the way... to make sure that we are competing to the end.

"It doesn't matter who is second today or tonight, it’s the end of the season [that matters], and we want to be that team, we know what to do, we need to work."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the Swanky Boys' draw on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns have officially won their sixth league title in a row with seven matches to spare.

However, Pirates, Chiefs, and SuperSport have much to play for with each having six matches remaining to conclude the campaign.

Bucs and Amakhosi are in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup, meaning they can still qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.

Gavin Hunt has no alternative but to strive and finish above the Soweto giants to play continental football next season.

WHAT NEXT: SuperSport will play TS Galaxy in their next league game as Bucs entertain Chippa United while Chiefs face Marumo Gallants.