Riveiro singles out Orlando Pirates defenders for praise and highlights his concern after Royal AM win

The 46-year-old tactician believes Bucs can achieve good things in the future if they continue to win their games

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro singled out his defenders for praise following his side's win over Royal AM on Wednesday, but he also highlighted his concern.

The Soweto giants bounced back to winning in the Premier Soccer League when they edged out Thwihli Thwahla 1-0 with Deon Hotto scoring the only goal of the match in the first half at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Riveiro lauded the Buccaneers' 'incredible' defence, but the Spanish tactician was not pleased to see his side give away possession cheaply after winning it back.

"Very good 60 minutes from us, plenty of positive things, very professional performance here tonight. I liked our defensive work today, it was incredible," Riveiro told SuperSport TV.

"Not happy with the way we did when we recovered the ball, we should have spent more time keeping possession in the second half and not suffer so much.

"But even though we were defending a bit lower than what we want I don't remember any single clear chance of a very good team like Royal AM. So credit to our team, our coaching staff, the players, everyone because today was beautiful to see the guys fighting this way."

The former HJK assistant coach was happy with right wing-back Thabiso Monyane who grabbed an assist and he was also satisfied with his substitutes' performances.

"He's a good example, like everybody else working very hard. We have a fantastic competition inside the squad. We're very committed to our objectives of the season and today was proof of that," he added.

"Yes, you can see the guys who are coming from the bench, if it's 40 minutes, ten minutes they put in everything they have, that's the way the team can achieve good things in the future."

Pirates will now be away to SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.